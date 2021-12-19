Oregon military apologizes for ‘inadvertent’ sonic boom

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Military officials in Oregon say a sonic boom that caused widespread concern on the Oregon coast that an earthquake had happened was caused by an aircraft that “inadvertently went supersonic.”

The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard on Wednesday said the sonic boom on Tuesday was caused by aircraft.

Master sergeant Steven Conklin, spokesman for the 142nd Wing, says the military is authorized to fly supersonic 15 miles beyond the coastline, but pilots should not have the nose of the jet pointed toward the coast.

The 142nd Wing in a Facebook post apologized for causing concern among coast residents.