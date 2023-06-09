Lake Oswego man wins $8.2 million Megabucks jackpot, plans to travel and donate

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Lake Oswego man has world travel on his mind after winning Wednesday’s $8.2 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

Ray Jones. 59, matched all six numbers with the ticket he bought at a Portland 7-Eleven.

“I’m kind of stunned. I don’t know if I’m going to retire. I want to travel. I love to see new cultures,” Jones, who has played the game for 10 years, told the Oregon Lottery.

Jones, who works in finance, still plans to go to work on Monday. But he tells the Lottery he plans to visit South Africa and other destinations soon. He recently visited Uruguay and New Zealand.

He also wants to do some good by supporting local charities.

The jackpot resets to $1 million after someone wins.

Under Oregon law, the identities of lottery winners are public record.