▶️ 5 things to know Thursday: Deschutes Co. Sheriff on Measure 114

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, who is also president of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association, has been outspoken about opposing Oregon’s new gun control rule, Measure 114. He sat down with Central Oregon Daily News Wednesday to explain.

“If ballot Measure 114 is eventually approved, it’s not going to be a priority for enforcement for this office,” said Nelson.

Nelson said the funding and resources needed to enforce a permit-to-purchase process and high-capacity magazine ban are out of reach for his office. Read more here and see full interview

Psilocybin manufacturing and service centers were voted down in all of Central Oregon except unincorporated Deschutes County.

“Voters of Deschutes County overwhelmingly said that they believe in the promise of these therapies for a range of mental health and behavioral health challenges,” said Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang.

With more than 100,000 votes on the measure, it passed by receiving 56% of the votes. Read more

Opening day at Mount Bachelor featured eight inches of fresh, wind-driven snow and cold temperatures allowing the snowpack to increase by the hour.

At times visibility was limited, but the people who showed up for the first day had a great time. Read more

The Christmas Tree Project works to provide free and decorated Christmas trees to families in need. Lindsay Greco with the charity says she does not have enough trees to accomplish her goal.

“We serve typically about 100 families a year. Currently I have 30 trees,” Greco said. So, the local community and tree farms will inevitably assist in that need that I have.” Read more

What do paws, tears and happy reunions have in common?

They were all present at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) on Wednesday morning, as a Bend family was reunited with a member they hadn’t seen for more than two months.

Deirdra Kelleher of Bend wept as she held her cat, Farley, in her arms for the first time since he ran away from home. Read more