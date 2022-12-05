Oregon DOJ asks judge to delay part of Measure 114 for 2 months

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Justice is asking a federal judge to delay the Permit-to-Purchase requirement for Measure 114, the voter-approved gun control measure, for two months so that law enformcement can implement it.

The measure is set to go into effect on Thursday.

“Postponing the permit requirement by approximately two months should give Oregon law enforcement time to have a fully functional permitting system in place. If (U.S. District) Judge (Karin) Immergut agrees to the postponement, then starting in February anyone who purchases a gun in Oregon will be required to have a permit,” said Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in a statement.

Under Measure 114, the permit will cost $65. That permit would be good for five years. After that, a $50 renewal would be required. A buyer would be fingerprinted and have to go through mandatory safety training. Plus, the buyer must undergo a criminal background check that could take up to 30 days, replacing the current three-day waiting period.

The DOJ says it believes the process for at least applying for permits and the restrictions on large capacity magazines should go into effect as scheduled, as well as the requirement that background checks must be completed — not just required — before firearms can be transferred.

A hearing on Measure 114 was held on Friday in Portland and a decision from the judge could come as early as Monday, but expected no later than Tuesday on whether to put at least some of the provisions of Measure 114 on hold.

You can read the full letter to Judge Immergut at this link.

A constitutional law professor told Central Oregon Daily News last week that it could take months or years for Measure 114 to be fully implemented due to the expected legal battles.