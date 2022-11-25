Group files emergency motion to stop Measure 114

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A gun rights group, sheriff and gun store owner filed an emergency motion in federal court late Wednesday seeking to stop enforcement of one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation.

The gun control measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters is set go into effect on Dec. 8.

A judge on Thursday scheduled a hearing on the motion for Dec. 2.

The Oregon Firearms Foundation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Adam Johnson, owner of Coat of Arms Firearms, sued the Oregon governor and attorney general on Nov. 18 saying Measure 114 is unconstitutional.

Backers say banning large-capacity magazines will save lives and argue the measure will reduce suicides.