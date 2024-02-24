▶️ Measure 110 reform: Potential agreement would criminalize all hard drugs

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

House Republicans announced a potential bipartisan agreement on reforming Measure 110 this week. The reforms would criminalize possession of any amount of hard drugs in Oregon.

“Decriminalization of possession of small amounts of controlled substances will be altered, no doubt. But not to the extent that we go back to where we were before M110, which is basically investing in punitive responses without adequately giving people pathways out of addiction,” Director of Deschutes County Public Health Janice Garceau said.

State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, says the reforms will aim to prioritize addiction treatment.

“We are attempting to create a tool that law enforcement can intervene and in the moment, confiscate drugs and take those drugs off our street, but making immediate connections to people who are in treatment,” Kropf said.

Those found with hard drugs in their possession could avoid going to court by putting themselves in treatment programs. They would be connected to rehabilitation facilities through state counties and would be given several chances to complete their treatment.

“If you’re unsuccessful after all those different opportunities and all those different off-ramps, then the court does have the authority to impose a jail term for 180 days,” Kropf said.

Garceau says for some, relapsing is a part of the rehabilitation process, hence the several chances drug users would get under the new reforms.

“The judgment that is levied at people in the throes of addiction and the stigma associated with it is one of the biggest contributors to people not seeking treatment. So what each of us could do is find a place of understanding and love and compassion for people struggling with addiction,” Garceau said.

Those who are served a jail sentence for drug abuse would still have the option to shorten their sentence and attend drug treatment facilities, if recommended by their parole officer.

Kropf says he’s optimistic that these reforms will be passed sometime next week.