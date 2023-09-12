McKenzie Highway back open after wildfire closure

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Transportation said Highway 242 was back open over McKenzie Pass Tuesday. It was closed for several days due to activity from the Lookout Fire.

Lane and Linn County sheriff’s offices announced that all Level 1 and Level 2 evacuations for the Lookout and Horse Creek fires have been lifted. All Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been reduced to Level 1 (Be Ready).

The Lookout Fire is at 24,548 acres and 50% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Here was the Tuesday morning update from fire managers.

“Suppression work on the Lookout fire will strengthen containment and contingency lines in all areas of the fires. Firefighters noted heat and smoke along Carpenter Ridge. To moderate spread, helicopters once again dropped retardant and water on Carpenter Ridge. Crews performed regular and consistent patrol and monitoring on the east and south divisions. At the White Pine contingency line east across Hwy. 126, night crews hauled 26 loads of wood material from the region to a processing site. “

ODOT reminds drivers that the Lookout Fire remains active and closures could be implemented again if necessary.

Drivers are reminded that cyclists and pedestrians use the winding road. Vehicles longer than 35 feet are prohibited from using the highway.