Oregon adds 6,200 jobs in May; unemployment rate nears record low

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Employment Department announced that 6,200 jobs were added in May. It comes on the heels of a six-month stretch averaging 6,000 new jobs per month.

Most of the jobs in May were in leisure and hospitality — 3,200, the state said. That was followed by 1,300 jobs in transportation, warehousing and utilities; 900 jobs in wholesale trade; and 800 in manufacturing.

The only major industry to lose a significant number of jobs was construction, down by 1,100, according to the state.

Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.6% in May, the state said. That’s down from 3.7% in April and marks the lowest rate in more than two years.

The record low unemployment rate is 3.4%, set between November 2019 and February 2020 — just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past year, leisure and hospitality have made up more than one-third of new jobs in the state. The second-fastest growth rate was in private educational services.

County and city unemployment numbers for May are expected next week.

RELATED: Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

RELATED: Fed rate hike: What is it, why are they doing it and how does it affect you?





