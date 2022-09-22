Oregon math, english, science proficiency scores plummet during COVID-19

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

English, science and math proficiency scores in Oregon dropped dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to numbers released by the Oregon Department of Education Thursday morning looking at state assessment results.

School districts in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties did not buck the trend.

Oregon Department of Education officials say 2022 testing shows students who were already behind before the pandemic had the most learning loss but all children overall lost ground when compared to 2019 test scores.

Statewide, English Language arts proficiency dropped from 53.4% in the 2018-19 school year to 43.6% in 2020-21. Math fell from 39.4% to 30.4% and science dropped from 36.9% to 29.5%.

RELATED: Crook County’s Sara Johnson named Oregon Superintendent of the Year

RELATED: Central Oregon school districts see slight increase in student enrollment

Across grades three through eight, just 39% of students scored as proficient at reading and writing last spring, down from the previous low of 51%, and just 28% scored proficient in math, far below the previous low point of 40%.

In addition to the overall numbers, the report breaks the levels down by multiple demographic groups including grades, gender, race, students with disabilities and more.

Here is the breakdown of districts in Central Oregon. These numbers are for total population in all grades combined. If you want to see a school-by-school breakdown, we have a list of links at the bottom of this story.

Bend-La Pine

English Language Arts

2018-19: 60.7%

2020-21: 56.0%

Math

2018-19: 49.4%

2020-21: 44.9%

Science

2018-19: 43.0%

2020-21: 33.4%

Redmond

English Language Arts

2018-19: 52.8%

2020-21: 45.5%

Math

2018-19: 42.2%

2020-21: 32.8%

Science

2018-19: 34.5%

2020-21: 30.9%

Crook County

English Language Arts

2018-19: 54.4%

2020-21: 48.8%

Math

2018-19: 38.0%

2020-21: 32.6%

Science

2018-19: 34.9%

2020-21: 29.0%

Sisters

English Language Arts

2018-19: 63.7%

2020-21: 55.4%

Math

2018-19: 42.5%

2020-21: 34.4%

Science

2018-19: 53.8%

2020-21: 41.4%

Jefferson County 509J

English Language Arts

2018-19: 41.2%

2020-21: 30.1%

Math

2018-19: 26.4%

2020-21: 20.8%

Science

2018-19: 16.4%

2020-21: 15.2%

“The results were generally not surprising. They are also consistent with what we are seeing across the country,” Oregon Department of Education spokesman Marc Siegel told Central Oregon Daily News said in a statement.

“We do not know how the results break on socio-economic lines due to changes in program eligibility for free/reduced price lunch, which we have used as our ‘economically disadvantaged’ indicators,” Siegel added, “but we do know that students who were behind before the pandemic fell further behind and those who were advanced did not lose much ground.”

Links to results

English Language Arts

Math

Science