Oregon man gets life sentence for Portland shooting death

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who killed another man and wounded two others in a shooting as people left a concert at an indoor arena in Portland has been sentenced to life in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Jay James received the sentence Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court and must serve 30 years before he’s eligible for parole.

James opened fire at a passing Dodge Durango from a few feet away in the October 2018 shooting near the Moda Center.

James contended he saw someone in the Durango with a gun and fired in self-defense.

But Circuit Judge Kathleen M. Dailey said James fired at the vehicle as it drove away.