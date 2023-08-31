▶️ Oregon man gets jail time during elk hunting season, $75K fine for poaching

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has launched a new campaign to fight poaching in the state, aimed at increasing awareness, enforcement and prosecution.

ODFW says the key to the program is asking the public to say something if they see something.

“Oregonians in general really support increasing measures for prosecuting poachers and for identifying these crimes as they’re happening. And so this campaign seeks to educate the public on how to recognize poaching and then report it,” said ODFW Campaign Coordinator Yvonne Shaw.

ODFW announced Tuesday that a Pendleton man will be fined $75,000 and will have to serve two weeks of jail time during elk hunting season for the next three years. Walker Erickson, 28, reportedly pleaded guilty to 22 charges including illegally killing deer and elk, leaving game animals to waste and trespassing.

“Elk season is now jail season,” said Jay Hall, Wildlife Anti-Poaching Resources Prosecutor. It was the first cast involving the specialized prosecutor position.

ODFW says it marks the first significant application of new sentencing guidelines established by the Oregon Legislature in 2018, allowing prosecutors to elevate poaching crimes to a felony.

“All of this conduct, if it had occurred only a year before, before the legislature created these felony level poaching crimes, he would be facing only misdemeanor sentencing,” Hall said.

ODFW found at least 5,000 animals were poached in 2022 alone.

Oregon’s Turn In Poachers (TIP) program is a collaboration between the Oregon State Police, Oregon Hunters Association, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Wildlife Coalition, Oregon Outfitter and Guides Association and the Oregon State Marine Board. It offers cash rewards or preference point rewards to people who provide information leading to arrests for poaching and wasting. The form can be found here.