Oregon man faces federal charges in casino robbery, shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is facing federal charges for allegedly robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office — District of Oregon said Javier Francisco Vigil was charged with committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Court documents say Vigil handed a cashier a note demanding $1 million and pointed a gun.

Documents say Vigil left with $70,000 and was hurt in a police exchange of gunfire.

Vigil appeared in federal court in Portland before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo Friday.

His court-appointed lawyer asked for a detention review hearing next week.