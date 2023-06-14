Grants Pass woman wins $1,000 per week for life in Oregon Lottery game

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

She played the game once.

Once.

Now, a Grants Pass woman will be paid $1,000 per week for the rest of her life after winning Oregon’s Win for Life game.

The Oregon Lottery said 73-year-old Ruth Salvatore bought five tickets for the June 4 drawing and learned of her $52,000 annual prize when she scanned the last ticket on the Oregon Lottery app.

“Look at that!” she told her husband, Ed, and her sister. “Look at that!”

It comes the same month that Ruth and Ed are celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary. That’s a $52,000-per-year prize to celebrate 52 years together.

So what now? Ruth and Ed say they plan to remodel their home and take a trip to Cancun.

Under Oregon law, the identities of lottery winners are public record.

The lottery reminds players to always sign the back of their ticket to ensure they can claim any prize.