by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Lottery officials showed dogged effort in piecing together a torn up, winning ticket that the owners said was eaten by their two dogs.

Lottery officials said Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem sent in the damaged ticket with a note and a picture of their two Alaskan Klee Kias, 11-month-old Apple and 2-year-old Jack.

“For some reason we left the ticket on the ottoman and they decided it was delicious,” Rachel said in a statement from the lottery. “I went to bed and when I woke up it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked. But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at at the very least. He said it’s for sure a winner.”

RELATED: One $1.337 billion jackpot-winning ticket sold in Mega Millions

The lottery said workers put the pieces back together and confirmed that the ticket was, in fact, a winner.

“That’s too funny,” said Rachel “We are definitely getting more chew toys, they go through a lot. We love them, but they are crazy sometimes.”

The $3 Pharoah’s Gold Crossword scratch ticket won — $8. The lottery is sending a check to the Lamets.

The lottery says it does accept mail-in claims. Usually these claims are processed and paid within 10 business days.

The Oregon Lottery suggests that players always sign the back of their tickets to ensure you can claim any prize you may win.