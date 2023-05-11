Oregon truck driver wins $1,000 a week for life from lottery

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A truck driver from western Oregon will be collecting $1,000 a week for the rest of his life after becoming a big winner in the Oregon Lottery‘s “Win for Life” game.

Robin Reidel is quite the optimist. The Oregon Lottery, in its announcement Thursday, said that his philosophy about playing is “It’s not a matter of if, but when.”

Monday was his “when” — a day after he bought the winning ticket at the Woodburn Liquor Store.

“I hit it,” he reportedly said after checking his numbers online.

Reidel, who drives a truck for a concrete company, said he has played the game regularly since it launched in 2009.

He reportedly plans to use his winnings to pay bills, do some home improvement and take a vacation with his wife, Debi, to Saint Lucia to mark their wedding anniversary.

“The money will allow us to do some things we wouldn’t be able to do,” said Reidel in a statement.

And the extra money will certainly help in retirement, which he hopes will happen in the next two or three years.

The Oregon Lottery reminds players to sign the back of their tickets to ensure they can claim their prize. There is a one-year limit to claim a prize.