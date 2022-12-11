Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years

by The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years, with the current one announcing her resignation.

Director Deborah Scroggin said the job is extremely challenging and cited uncertain funding.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan appeared before an Oregon House committee to outline those challenges and to appeal for more funds.

In 2022, Fagan’s office tracked 220 incidents of false information. She said they often resulted in threats to life and safety, threats to infrastructure or calls for voter intimidation.

Molly Woon, a senior advisor to Fagan, was named as interim elections director.