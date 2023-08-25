▶️ Fighting fire with fire: A day on the lines of the Lookout Fire

by Steve Kaufmann
  |  
Thursday, August 24th 2023

The Lookout Fire burning on the Willamette National Forest continues to grow. It reached more than 14,000 acres Thursday morning and has six percent containment.

While the flames are not a danger to Central Oregon, the smoke from the lightning-caused fire is certainly impacting the High Desert.

Central Oregon Daily’s Steve Kaufmann spent a day at the fire lines to see the efforts.

