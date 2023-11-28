▶️ Here are the Lincoln City glass float special drop dates for 2024

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The video above is from a previous Destination Oregon story on the glass floats in Lincoln City.

The Finders Keepers dates for when beachcombers in Lincoln City can look for those coveted special edition glass floats in 2024 has been released.

There are 16 dates in 2024 for the specialty floats. These are in addition to the regular float drops that happen year-round. Those with asterisks are subject to change based on the king tides.

2023 Special Drop Dates

December 16-17, 2023: Oregon Basketball: 50 red/black floats*

2024 Special Drop Dates