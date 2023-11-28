▶️ Here are the Lincoln City glass float special drop dates for 2024

The video above is from a previous Destination Oregon story on the glass floats in Lincoln City.
The Finders Keepers dates for when beachcombers in Lincoln City can look for those coveted special edition glass floats in 2024 has been released.
There are 16 dates in 2024 for the specialty floats. These are in addition to the regular float drops that happen year-round. Those with asterisks are subject to change based on the king tides.
2023 Special Drop Dates
- December 16-17, 2023: Oregon Basketball: 50 red/black floats*
2024 Special Drop Dates
- Dec 30, 2023-Jan 1: Opening Weekend: 100 floats
- February 17-24: Antique week: 100 Japanese antique floats
- February 14-16: Valentine’s Day: 50 Red/pink/white floats
- March 16-April 14: Spring break: 200 floats
- April 20-22: Earth Day: 50 Earth Day floats
- May 10-12: Mother’s Day: 50 floats
- May 25-27: Memorial Day: 50 Red/white/blue floats
- June 14-16: Father’s Day: 50 floats
- June TBD: Casino Anniversary: 29 floats
- June 22-23: Summer Kite: 10 floats
- Aug 31-Sept 2: College Ball: 20 Green/yellow and 20 Orange/black floats
- September 7-8: Fall Kite: 10 floats
- September TBD: Celebration of Honor: 50 Red/white/blue floats
- Oct 31-Nov 2: Halloween: 50 floats
- Nov 28-Dec 1: Harvest Drop: 50 floats*
- December 14-15: Holiday: 50 floats*