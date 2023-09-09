▶️Oregon libraries receive record number of ‘challenges’ to materials, services

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon libraries reported a massive spike in the number of books, materials and library services that were challenged by parents, students, administrators and community groups in the past year. The number represents a new record for the state.

The report from the State Library of Oregon covers public and school libraries challenges from July 1, 2022—June 30, 2023. Challenges can be anything from a formal request for reconsideration to a direct complaint demanding that a book or other material be pulled from the shelves or that a service or display be discontinued.

A record ninety-three materials and services were challenged. It’s a historic high since tracking began in 1987. It’s also 60 more than in 2021-22. The previous record was 70 in 1992-93.

Thirty-one of those challenges were for materials — books, movies, music, magazines, digital content. Sixteen of those materials challenges were for one title while nine were for 30 or more titles.

The two most common challenges were for content that was sexually explicit or content relating to the LGBTQ community.

In 25 of the 31 challenges, the materials were not removed. Most of the rest were listed as under review.

One, “Crank” by Ellen Hopkins, was restricted at a school library. The challenge came from parents and others about the book being sexually explicit. The report did not specify what restriction was placed on the book or which school library the book was in.

Other challenges were for internet, such as filtering issues and access; Library services; Patron privacy; Hate crimes such as defacement of property; and other items such as library access, student publications or “First Amendment Audits.”

