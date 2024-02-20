Oregon House resolution may end walkouts; voters would get final say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A resolution in the Oregon Legislature could bring an end to extended walkouts like the record six-week boycott last year.

Joint House Resolution 202 would do away with the requirement that two-thirds of lawmakers have to be present to vote on bills. The resolution would change it to a simple majority to continue business in the House or Senate.

If the resolution passes, it would be a proposed Oregon constitutional amendment that voters would decide on in November.

Several lawmakers, including Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, will not be able to run for re-election because of their participation in last year’s walkout.

Voters approved a measure in 2022 to prohibit them from running for re-election in their next term if they had 10 unexcused absences. The Oregon Supreme Court upheld the measure after a challenge by Knopp and others.