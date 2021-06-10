Oregon Legislature OKs measure to protect homeless campers

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has given final passage to a bill to protect homeless campers in public spaces.

The measure, which goes to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, mandates that any city or county law must be reasonable if it regulates sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property.

Under the measure, a homeless person charged with violating a ban on camping or loitering would have an affirmative defense against a law that is not objectively reasonable.

A person experiencing homelessness may also sue to challenge the objective reasonableness of a city or county law.