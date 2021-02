Oregon was among the top recruiting programs under the previous two coaches, consistently pulling in classes among the top half of the Pac-12 Conference.

The Ducks have become No. 1 under Mario Cristobal.

Highlighted by 19 four-star recruits, Oregon has landed the Pac-12′s top recruiting class for the third straight year, finishing just ahead of Southern California in the 247 Sports composite.

USC is up to No. 8 nationally after finishing 64th a year ago.