Oregon lawmakers urge public input during state’s redistricting hearings

Oregon lawmakers in Salem are encouraging the public to participate in the process of redistricting this year to ensure accountability.

This once-a-decade procedure is required by both the U.S. and Oregon Constitutions to redraw congressional and state legislative district boundaries to reflect changes in the population identified by the U.S. Census.

Redistricting is mandated to ensure that legislative districts accurately represent communities of common interest for fair representation by their elected lawmakers.

“The best way for Oregonians to be represented in this process is if they contribute their voices by speaking for themselves,” said House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby.) “We need robust public engagement to better inform our work as we draw new maps. Oregon voters should choose their politicians, not the other way around.”

Oregon voters from three congressional districts are invited to participate in hearings that start this week, with more scheduled through April.

For the full calendar, visit: https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/Redistricting

District 2: Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, part of Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco and Wheeler counties

Wednesday, March 10 @ 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 20 @ 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM