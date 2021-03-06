Oregon lawmakers mull bill to put race on voter registration

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State lawmakers in Oregon are considering a bill that would give residents the option of providing their racial identity, ethnicity and language preference when registering to vote.

Those backing the measure say the publicly available data would allow for stronger engagement with voters of color and would make it easier for state and local elections officials to address racial inequity in voting access.

Eight states already collect similar data via voter registration.

Listing those details when registering to vote would be voluntary.