Oregon lawmakers extend grace period for past-due rent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers have passed a bill that gives tenants who are struggling with financial hardships due to the pandemic more time to pay past-due rent.

Tenants currently have until July to pay back rent, but under Senate Bill 282 tenants will have until Feb. 28, 2022.

The bill passed the House Tuesday with a vote of 39-17 and goes to the governor. In March, more than 17% — or nearly 158,000 Oregon renters who answered a survey — said they were not caught up on their rent payments, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey.