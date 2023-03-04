Oregon lawmaker wants to mandate fentanyl education in public schools

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new bill from state Senator Chris Gorsek would require Fentanyl education in middle and high school next year. The Senate Bill 238 is already making its way through Oregon’s capital.

The biggest argument facing this bill: middle and high schoolers are too young to learn about drug abuse education.

Fentanyl is the main driver of opioid death in the U.S. and Oregon, especially among young people. Some families argue that discussions early on can prevent teens from learning the hard way.

“One of the mistakes we make in our society is we wait too long. by the time we get to them in high school it, in many cases, is too late,” says Sen. Gorsek.

