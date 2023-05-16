▶️ Oregon Cascades landslide danger: State warns drivers to be alert

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re planning on crossing the Oregon Cascades, make sure to check the passes before making the trip and be aware of the increased danger of landslides.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of Oregon until 10:00 p.m. Monday.

Heavy rain in areas where there have been wildfires in recent years can lead to landslides. The Santiam Pass and McKenzie River valleys could be vulnerable.

The Oregon Dept. of Geology and Mineral Industries says landslides can move rapidly and contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can travel a mile or more and can outrun someone trying to flee on foot.

Here is some advice from the geology department: