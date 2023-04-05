Last of 2020 Labor Day wildfire survivors moves out of state shelter

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The last of the survivors of the 2020 Labor Day wildfires has moved out of a state shelter and into their own home.

Since December of 2020, the Oregon Department of Human Services has provided long-term shelter to residents of Jackson County following the fire that cost 803 survivors their homes.

The last of those survivors moved out of a shelter on March 23, the ODHS announced.

“Our ability to shelter, feed and support so many survivors of the 2020 Labor Day wildfires was only possible due to successful collaboration with community-based organizations,” said ODHS Direct Fariborz Pakseresht in a statement. “We are grateful to our partners at Catholic Charities of Oregon, Fortify Holdings, Rogue Community Health and Rogue Food Unites for coming together to support the health and wellbeing of the survivors in our community.”

