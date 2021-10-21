Oregon kills 3 more wolves for attacking cattle

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) — Officials say Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife employees fatally shot three additional wolves from the Lookout Mountain pack.

The Baker City Herald reports two 6-month-olds and one yearling were shot from a helicopter Wednesday.

The agency says it has killed eight wolves from the pack, leaving the collared breeding female and up to two juveniles.

Officials say the pack killed at least seven head of cattle and injured three others in eastern Baker County since mid-July.

The Center for Biological Diversity’s senior wolf advocate Amaroq Weiss says they are deeply saddened and angered that bullets have reduced this wolf family to a shadow of itself.