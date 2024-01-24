by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

This coming Monday, Jan. 29, is the first day that Oregon will begin processing electronically filed 2023 state income tax returns. And that’s when the countdown will begin for taxpayers to get their share of Oregon’s record $5.61 billion kicker tax credit.

Both the IRS and Oregon are opening tax filing season that day. The Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) said e-filed returns will begin to be processed on that day. Some tax software will let you submit your taxes ahead of time, but they won’t be sent out until filing season opens Jan. 29.

The Revenue Department said e-filed returns will be processed in the order they are received, but the department won’t issue refunds until after Feb. 15. The state says it’s due to the department’s efforts to prevent tax fraud and to confirm the amounts claimed match what employers report. To check the status of your refund after February 15, or make payments, visit Revenue’s website.

A DOR spokesman says it’s important you submit an accurate return. Mistakes, such as missing documents or receipts, could end up delaying the return and, therefore, the kicker.

Paper returns won’t be processed until at least mid-February.

So, what about the kicker?

To get your share of the kicker, you need to make sure your 2022 tax return from last year has been filed in addition to your 2023 return this year. That’s because the amount you receive will be based on your 2022 tax liability. The state says it can’t calculate your kicker without that 2022 return.

The Department of Revenue has these tips to file faster:

View your account information online





Taxpayers can make sure their information is current at Revenue Online, the state’s online tax portal. While there, taxpayers can use the “What’s My Kicker” calculator, view their 1099-G (available by January 31, 2024), and verify any estimated tax payments they’ve made.





Gather and organize your tax records





Organized tax records make preparing a complete and accurate tax return easier and help avoid errors. Wait to file until you have all your tax records including:





• Forms W-2 from your employer(s)





• Forms 1099 from banks, issuing agencies and other payers including unemployment compensation, dividends, distributions from a pension, annuity, retirement plan, or other non-employee compensation





• Forms 1099-K, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, or other income statement if you worked in the gig economy

Use a bank account to speed tax refunds with direct deposit





File electronically, choose direct deposit and you will get a refund faster. Information is available at this IRS website.





Choose a reputable tax return preparer





Taxpayers should choose a tax return preparer wisely. This is important because taxpayers are responsible for all the information on their return, no matter who prepares it for them. The Oregon Board of Tax Practitioners offers a Licensee Lookup website. The IRS has a website with information.

Free help filing a return is available for those who need it.

Oregon resident taxpayers preparing their own returns in 2024 can file electronically at no cost using one of Oregon’s free file options. Free guided tax preparation is available from several companies for taxpayers that meet income requirements. Free fillable forms are available for all income levels. Using links from the department’s website ensures that both taxpayers’ federal and state return will be filed for free.





Free tax preparation services are available for low- to moderate-income taxpayers through AARP and CASH Oregon. United Way also offers free tax help through their MyFreeTaxes program. Visit the Department of Revenue website to take advantage of the software and free offers and get more information about free tax preparation services.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. You also can call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing- or speech-impaired), they accept all relay calls.