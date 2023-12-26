Tips to get your record Oregon kicker tax credit faster

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregonians are just weeks away from claiming their share of the state’s record $5.61 billion kicker tax credit. And if you’re one of those, the Oregon Department of Revenue says there are some steps you need to take first in order to get it.

You need to make sure your 2022 tax return has been filed. That’s because the amount you receive will be based on your 2022 tax liability. The state says it can’t calculate your kicker without that return.

The state says most taxpayers have already filed their 2022 returns, but there are some who haven’t. Electronic filing is closed until late January so taxpayers who still need to file a 2022 return will need to either download and use a paper form or wait until electronic filing is open again.

The next step is to file your 2023 tax return next year when filing season opens. The sooner you file, the sooner you’ll get the money.

The Department of Revenue has these tips to file faster.

View your account information online



Taxpayers can make sure their information is current at Revenue Online, the state’s online tax portal. While there, taxpayers can use the “What’s My Kicker” calculator, view their 1099-G (available by January 31, 2024), and verify any estimated tax payments they’ve made.







Gather and organize your tax records



Organized tax records make preparing a complete and accurate tax return easier and help avoid errors. Wait to file until you have all your tax records including:



• Forms W-2 from your employer(s)



• Forms 1099 from banks, issuing agencies and other payers including unemployment compensation, dividends, distributions from a pension, annuity, retirement plan, or other non-employee compensation



• Forms 1099-K, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, or other income statement if you worked in the gig economy







Use a bank account to speed tax refunds with direct deposit



File electronically, choose direct deposit and you will get a refund faster. Information is available at this IRS website.







Choose a reputable tax return preparer



Taxpayers should choose a tax return preparer wisely. This is important because taxpayers are responsible for all the information on their return, no matter who prepares it for them. The Oregon Board of Tax Practitioners offers a Licensee Lookup website. The IRS has a website with information.

Free help filing a return is available for those who need it.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make tax payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. You also can call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing- or speech-impaired), we accept all relay calls.



