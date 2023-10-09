How much are you getting from Oregon’s record kicker? Calculator now online.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Revenue released an online calculator to let taxpayers know how much they’ll be getting back from the state’s record kicker after they file their 2023 taxes.

The state Office of Economic Analysis confirmed that there will be a $5.61 billion revenue surplus for the 2021-23 biennium. That means when Oregonians file their taxes next year, they’ll be getting a credit back from the state.

Although the money will come after people file their 2023 personal income tax returns, the amount they receive will be based on their 2022 tax liability.

To claim their kicker, taxpayers need to make sure they have filed their 2022 tax return before they file their 2023 return.

The state has provided two ways for Oregonians to calculate how much money they will get back.

Use the What’s My Kicker? Calculator at Revenue Online. To use the calculator, taxpayers will need to enter their name, Social Security Number, and filing status for 2022 and 2023.

Taxpayers can also multiply their 2022 tax liability before any credits—line 22 on the 2022 Form OR-40—by 44.28%. This percentage is determined and certified by OEA. Taxpayers who claimed a credit for tax paid to another state would need to subtract the credit amount from their liability before calculating the credit.

According to the Department of Revenue, “Taxpayers are eligible to claim the kicker if they filed a 2022 tax return and had tax due before credits. Even taxpayers who don’t have a filing obligation for 2023, still must file a 2023 tax return to claim their credit. The 2023 Oregon personal income tax return instructions will include detailed information on how to claim the credit on Form OR-40 for full-year Oregon residents, Form OR-40-P for part-year residents, and Form OR-40-N for nonresidents. Composite and fiduciary-income tax return filers are also eligible.”

Taxpayers who owe state debt such as outstanding taxes due, child support, court fines or school loans may have the amount they recieve reduced by the state.

Taxpayers can also donate their kicker with a checkbox on their tax return to the Oregon State School Fund for K-12 public education. But the entire amount must be donated and cannot be taken back.

They can also donate part or all of their refund to any of the 29 charities approved by the Charitable Checkoff Commission. Taxpayers will use Form OR-DONATE to designate any amount or all of their refund to donate to charity.

More information can be found at the Oregon surplus “kicker” credit page of the Department of Revenue website.