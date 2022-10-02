Oregon issues $2.7M fine to electric charging company

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon environmental regulators have issued a $2.7 million fine to an electric charging company over accusations it sold fraudulent credits through the agency’s clean fuels program.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Friday it discovered Thompson Technical Services, or TTS Charging, sold over $2 million in fraudulent credits.

The program is designed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector. It provides credits to companies that produce transportation fuels like electricity or biofuels.

Those companies can then sell credits to other companies in order for them to comply with state emissions rules.

TTS Charging did not immediately respond to a request for comment from OPB.