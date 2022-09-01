150 miles of I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire

More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon are closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. The Oregon Department of Transportation warns it could stay that way for several hours.
Although the fire is along a two-mile stretch of I-84, ODOT says the concern is the lack of places for semi trucks to safely pull off the road.
Here is information from ODOT released just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday.
- I-84 eastbound lanes are now closed between Exit 216 six miles east of Pendleton and Exit 374 in Ontario due to wildfire between mileposts 365 and 367.
- The westbound freeway is also closed to all traffic between Ontario and Baker City.
- The eastbound closure was moved from Baker City to Pendleton due to limited truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande, creating unsafe conditions for those communities.
- OR 245 southwest of Baker City is also closed to all but local traffic, as it is not a viable detour for freeway traffic.
- Crews are battling the blaze, but high winds are creating challenges for the firefighting effort.
- The closures could remain in place for several hours. There are no viable local detours around the closure.
- Please DO NOT blindly follow GPS navigation apps/devices as they could lead you onto remote, unserviced roads not suitable for your vehicle. Stay in a community with services or on main highways.
- Continue to check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368 for updates. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.