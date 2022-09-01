150 miles of I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More than 150 miles of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon are closed Thursday afternoon due to a wildfire. The Oregon Department of Transportation warns it could stay that way for several hours.

Although the fire is along a two-mile stretch of I-84, ODOT says the concern is the lack of places for semi trucks to safely pull off the road.

Here is information from ODOT released just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday.