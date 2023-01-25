What’s your internet speed? Oregon PUC asking you to test

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Public Utilities Commission is asking Oregonians to test their internet speed and send it in. It’s part of an effort aimed at ensuring every person in Oregon has access to fast, affordable internet.

Here is more from the PUC, including how to run a speed test.

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) is encouraging Oregonians to report their home internet speed data or lack of internet service as part of Faster Internet Oregon’s internet speed test and broadband mapping survey. This information will help secure infrastructure funding and ensure it is allocated so every Oregon resident has access to fast, affordable internet service.

Congress’s bipartisan broadband infrastructure funding bills are distributing billions to the states with the goal of making equitable internet access for all Americans a reality. These broadband funding programs present an unprecedented opportunity to overcome the enormous challenges that have kept reliable, affordable Internet service out of reach for many rural and Tribal communities due to low household incomes, low population density, remote locations, difficult terrain, among other roadblocks. Having accurate data to identify where broadband service is and is not available is an important first step in helping state and local decision-makers determine how to allocate funding to deliver broadband services equitably.

The Faster Internet Oregon speed test and survey, offered in both English and Spanish, is easy, free, and safe to complete. In addition to running the internet speed test, respondents are asked whether they have home internet service, an estimate of the monthly cost, and address where the speed test is taken. This data, which is protected from use for any other purpose, will be mapped to identify gaps in service and used to estimate project costs for future broadband expansion.

“We encourage all Oregonians to take part in the Faster Internet Oregon effort. The data provided will be invaluable as our state looks to make significant improvements in broadband infrastructure connectivity for all Oregon residents, improving access to healthcare, jobs, education, and numerous community resources,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair.

To start the speed test and survey, visit: www.fasterinternetoregon.org/#speed-test. Additionally, inform Oregon-based friends, family, and colleagues to help ensure greater participation across the state in this effort.