Oregon school immunization Exclusion Day is Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Wednesday is Exclusion Day is for most school districts in Oregon. That’s the deadline to get students up to date on immunizations or submit exceptions.

A few counties have pushed Exclusion Day to allow clinics time to catch up.

Which immunizations your child is required to have depends on their grade level. You can find that in the document below.

If your child’s record shows that they are missing any vaccines, you will receive a letter.

RELATED: US kindergarten vaccination rate dropped again, data shows