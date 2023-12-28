CAUGHT ON CAM: Commercial truck slides on ice near Suttle Lake, hits ambulance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Black Butte Ranch Police shared body-worn camera video of a commercial truck sliding out of control on Tuesday morning’s icy roads and colliding with a parked ambulance.

It happened around 8:26 a.m. near the Suttle Lake entrance off Highway 20.

Police say officers were there to assist in an earlier crash in which a vehicle slid off the road due to the icy conditions. Fire department medics were assessing a patient.

An Oregon State trooper arrived to take the report on the crash. Black Butte Police say the trooper hadn’t even put his vehicle into park yet when his SUV was hit by an Isuzu commercial truck that lost control on the ice.

The Isuzu slid into the side of the ambulance while a patient from the first crash was inside.

Nobody was injured in the Isuzu crash and the driver was cited for careless driving.