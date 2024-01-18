Tips to protect your pipes from freezing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You can’t hear it enough, especially when temperatures get as cold as they have been in Central Oregon this past week. Pipes can freeze and it can lead to an avalanche of expensive problems in your home.

Frozen pipes can burst, which can lead to flooding in your home and water damage behind your walls. Here are some tips to protect your pipes.

“Detaching all exterior hoses. Covering up faucets with hose-bib covers — styrofoam ones that will help insulate it against the house. If you have ventilation into your crawl space, putting in (styrofoam) blocks,” Brooks Boehlert, co-owner of Servpro of Bend, said.

Sunset Plumbing Service Manager Cameron Childress said simple things such as leaving your cabinets open overnight can help protect your pipes.

“If you are worried about circulation of air not keeping places warm, one thing we recommend is you can open your cabinets so that the plumbing underneath your sink gets heat from the ambient air from that room that it’s in,” Childress said.

Childress also recommends leaving your thermostat at least 50 degrees. He said leaving your faucets dripping or using warm water circulating systems can help slow your water from freezing, but they are not foolproof methods.

If you do notice flooding from a burst pipe, it’s recommended you call a plumber and a disaster response company to help with the clean-up before too much damage happens.