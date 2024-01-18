Jackknife semis close icy Highway 26 near Warm Springs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jackknife semis on icy Highway 26 closed a section of the highway west of Warm Springs Thursday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the road was closed between mileposts 100 and 101.

“Freezing rain is occurring throughout the area and is expected to continue. Delay travel if possible,” ODOT said in an alert. No injuries were immediately reported.

ODOT also released the image above of vehicles stuck on the icy highway near Madras.

Jefferson County 509J School District cancelled classes for the second straight day Thursday due to icy roads.

You can check for updates on this and other highways at tripcheck.com.