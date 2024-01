by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced late Saturday night that U.S. 97 was closed between Madras and Biggs Junction along Interstate 84 — a span of 92 miles.

ODOT said ice and multiple crashes on the road led to the closure.

The highway was not expected to reopen until sometime Sunday.

Check tripcheck.com for the latest updates.

