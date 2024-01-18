Central Oregon freezing rain: List of impacts and closures

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another round of freezing rain is hitting Central Oregon Thursday and the list of impacted services is growing.

Redmond Municipal Airport

The airport announced at about 2:00 p.m. that the runway was shutting down. Passengers were urged to contact their airlines about flight status.

It was not clear when the runway would reopen.

Schools

Jefferson County 509J Schools cancelled school Thursday morning.

In the afternoon, Bend-La Pine, Redmond and Crook County school districts cancelled after-school activities.

Both Central Oregon Community College and OSU-Cascades closed campuses early.

As of late Thursday afternoon, there were no reports if any of these districts were cancelling or delaying classes Friday.

Bend Park and Recreation District

Bend Park and Recreation District is closing its recreation facilities due to inclement weather at 4:15 p.m. Recreation facilities include The Pavilion, Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center.

Scheduled programs as well as drop-in use of facilities will be prohibited due to safety concerns. BPRD programs scheduled for the evening in non-BPRD locations will also be canceled, including basketball practices and other recreation programs.

Kids Inc after-school care is occurring and parents and guardians are strongly encouraged to pick up children by 4:15 p.m. if possible.

Check your gas meters for snow, ice

Cascade Natural Gas sent this reminder for customers about making sure gas meters are free of snow and ice.

“Cascade Natural Gas customers are still experiencing heavy snow, please keep snow and ice clear from your natural gas meter and furnace vent. Accumulations of snow and ice can cause the regulator and meter to malfunction and your furnace to not vent carbon monoxide properly, resulting in a hazardous condition. Be aware of gas and electric facilities when plowing snow.”

ODOT warning: Delay your travel

The Oregon Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid travel as the freezing rain hits multiple parts of the state.

U.S. 26 was closed west of Warm Springs at one point by semis that jackknifed in freezing rain.