Oregon controlled and premium hunt deadline is a few days away

The deadline for hunting tags in Oregon is getting close.

You can apply for controlled and premium hunts — or additional tags on top of controlled — until 11:59 p.m. on May 15.

Applications are $8 per hunt series (buck deer, antlerless deer, elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goat) and an annual hunting license is also required.

Something new this year: controlled and premium hunt draw results will be available on June 12 rather than June 20. The deadline to change controlled hunt applications will also shift to May 25 rather than June 1.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says it has reduced or eliminated tags for several 2023 Rocky Mountain goat hunts and one bighorn sheep hunt. The hunts affected are No. 548 (Heppner bighorn sheep), 959 A1 and A2 (Hat Point Rocky Mountain goat No. 1 and No. 2) and No. 960 B1 and B2 (Goat Mtn Rocky Mountain Goat No. 1 and No. 2).

ODFW says a total of eight tags have been eliminated due to declining populations or impacts from last year’s wildfires.

You can apply at this link or go in person to apply with a license sale agent. If you have problems accessing your online account, call Licensing at (503) 947-6101 or email odfw.websales@odfw.oregon.gov