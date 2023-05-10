▶️ The Great Outdoors: Youth and Family Day with Oregon Hunters Association

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

(Editor’s note: This story was first published on June 30, 2021.) If you have children or grandchildren who want to learn how to fish and hunt but you know nothing about those activities, here’s an event you should know about.

The Bend chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association is hosting its annual Youth and Family Day on June 3. You can register at this link

"The concept is to get the youth and the family excited to come outside and do stuff like this. Our motto is: No kid left inside," said Kevin Borst, Youth Activities Coordinator for the Bend Chapter of Oregon Hunters Association. We followed 9-year Iris Hansen, and her neighbor, 9-year old Jacob Smith as they explored the exhibits at Youth and Family Day. They were excited and animated at some exhibits; focused and quiet at others. And full of witty observations. "We like to get them away from the electronics for at least a day. Get them outside and explore some of these outdoor activities that some people may have forgotten or they're just not sure," Borst said. "This is an opportunity to learn different things, see different things, meet different people."