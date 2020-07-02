Oregon House speaker slams Portland police use of tear gas

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested more than two dozen people and used tear gas to disperse protesters during a night of ongoing demonstrations.

Police in the North Portland neighborhood declared the Tuesday night gathering a riot and used tear gas to break up the protest.

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek on Wednesday condemned the use of tear gas in a residential neighborhood in a strongly worded letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler.

Kotek called the officers’ actions “unacceptable.”

Hundreds of people have turned out every night for more than a month since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in police custody.