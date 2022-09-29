Oregon hospitals sue state over mental health care treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three of Oregon’s largest hospital systems are suing the state over its alleged lack of adequate mental health care, which they say has forced the hospital systems to house patients in need of mental health treatment for months.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Providence Health & Services, Legacy Health and PeaceHealth say the Oregon Health Authority has forced them to provide care they’re not equipped to give, for patients who should be civilly committed to psychiatric institutions such as the Oregon State Hospital.

State hospital spokesperson Amber Shoebridge didn’t directly comment on the lawsuit but said officials remain focused on the care of the hospital’s patients and supporting them on their road to recovery.

