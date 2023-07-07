▶️ Oregon healthcare-associated infections are rising, OHA says

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The Oregon Health Authority published new data on Thursday showing a significant increase in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in 2021.

“Health care associated infections are infections acquired while receiving medical care. OHA tracks and works to prevent these infections because they pose a significant risk to patient safety,” Healthcare-associated Infections Program Manager Dr. Rebecca Pierce said.

OHA says these trends align with the rest of the country, suggesting the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the implementation of infection prevention and control practices.

Pierce says these infections can be fatal.

“On a given day, one-in-31 hospital patients has a healthcare-associated infection. Of those with a healthcare-associated infection, up to one-in-10 may die during their hospital stay,” Pierce said.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: COCC nursing partnership helps solve staffing issues at St. Charles

RELATED: Are you confronting a big medical bill? Attack it with a plan — and these tips

OHA observes five different types of HAIs:

Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSI)

Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI)

Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Bloodstream Infections (MRSA BSI)

Clostridioides Difficile Infections (CDI)

Adult Surgical Site Infections (SSI)

St. Charles Bend scored statistically higher than the state average on CLABSI, CAUTI and SSI in 2021. It scored statistically lower for CDI.

Dr. Pierce says there are several ways to prevent HAIs.

“For healthcare facilities, providers, and staff, this means following basic infection prevention strategies. For visitors in health care settings, this means avoiding coming into the facility when you’re ill, and washing your hands regularly, and following infection prevent policies.”

Patients should track for signs of infection and notify their provider about new or worsening symptoms.

St. Charles Bend said they were unaware of the new data when we reached out to them. They say they’ll reach back out once they have more information.

You can see the statewide data here.