Kotek requests $130 million from state to tackle homelessness emergency

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek on Thursday announced what she called an “urgent” request for state lawmakers to release funding to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness.

Kotek’s request is for $130 million for a variety of needs, including prepaid rental assistance for 1,200 unsheltered households, block leasing for at least 600 vacant homes, emergency response for Oregon tribes and more.

Here is the full breakdown of Kotek’s request, provided by the governor’s office:

Prevent vulnerable households from becoming homeless



$33.6 million to prevent 8,750 households from becoming homeless by funding rent assistance and other eviction prevention services.

RELATED: ‘Point in Time’ homeless count kicks off in Central OR, increases expected

RELATED: Bend’s newest homeless shelter Stepping Stone expected to open in February

Add shelter beds and housing navigators

$23.8 million to add 600 low-barrier shelter beds statewide and hire more housing navigators to ensure unsheltered Oregonians can get connected to the shelter and services they need.

Rehouse unsheltered households

$54.4 million to rehouse at least 1,200 unsheltered households by funding prepaid rental assistance, block leasing at least 600 vacant homes, landlord guarantees and incentives, and other re-housing services.

Support Oregon Tribes



$5 million to support emergency response directly to the nine sovereign tribes in the State of Oregon.



Ensure equitable outcomes



$5 million to increase capacity for culturally responsive organizations to support equitable outcomes of the homelessness state of emergency.



Support local sanitation services



$2 million to support local communities for sanitation services.



Coordinate emergency response



$1.8 million to support the emergency response being coordinated by the Office of Emergency Management and Oregon Housing and Community Services.