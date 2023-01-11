▶️ HomeShare Oregon proposes tax exemption for homeowners who rent out rooms

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Officials with the nonprofit organization HomeShare Oregon are working with state lawmakers on a bill to help homeowners save money. It’s a state income tax exemption for those willing to share their home.

Homeowners who rent a room out of their home — longterm and for less than $1,000 per month — would be eligible for the exemption.

Depending on your income, it could possibly save you upwards to $1,000 or more.

HomeShare Oregon is a free program and acts as a “matchmaker” for roommates.

“We provide free background screens, we encourage people to check references on both sides and we encourage both people to meet and have extensive conversations,” Executive Director for HomeShare Oregon, Tess Fields said.

Homeowners and renters are able to select categories that are compatible with their living space. For instance, homeowners can set a “no smoking” policy to help filter their matches.

HomeShare Oregon says 800 homeowners signed up to rent a spare bedroom and more than 3,000 renters have attempted to rent a room.

“We learned that across the state of Oregon there’s 1.5 million owner occupied homes that have a spare bedroom available,” Fields said. “We felt that if we could incentivize just 2% of that population to homeshare, we could house 33,000 people affordably without any new infrastructure.”

The bill hasn’t been presented yet as the state legislature is still finalizing committee assignments. Fields says more information on when the bill can expect to be introduced to the legislative floor will come in the next couple of weeks.