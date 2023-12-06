Oregon Heritage Commission grants for history projects; 3 in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Oregon – Oregon Heritage Commission has awarded $381,262 in grants to 33 organizations throughout the state. The grants will help fund a variety of projects including collection preservation and access, research, oral history, exhibits, and performance projects. Award amounts ranged $1,000 – $20,000.

Funded projects (Central Oregon projects in bold):

Albany Regional Museum, in Albany, digitize and make accessible the photo, postcard and negative collection.

Bend Park and Recreation District, in Bend, for an exhibit at the Hollinshead-Matson site.

Benton County to hold an event at Fort Hoskins and repair the chimney of the Commander’s House.

Big Butte Historical Society, in Butte Falls, to update the Butte Falls Discovery Loop.

Chetco Community Public Library, in Brookings, to digitize historic issues of the Brookings Harbor Pilot and make it accessible through the University of Oregon Oregon Historic Newspapers website.

The City of Dayton, in Yamhill County, to digitize historic issues of the Dayton Oregon newspapers and make it accessible through the University of Oregon Oregon Historic Newspapers website.

The City of Lowell, in Lane County, to create a digital archive of materials related to the history of Lowell and surrounding areas.

Crater Rock Museum, in Central Point, to rehouse the lithic artifacts collection.

Deschutes County Historical Society, in Bend, to complete priority collection data clean-up.

Friends of Kam Wah Chung, in John Day, to translation of collection materials.

Gresham Historical Society, in Gresham, to develop and promote a local history podcast.

Hellenic-American Cultural Center and Museum, in Portland, to develop an audio tour and accompanying materials.

High Desert Museum, in Deschutes County, to develop content and strategies for connecting people to the experiences and stories of Black Oregonians.

Japanese American Museum of Oregon, in Portland, to develop a set of traveling trunks about Japanese American history, to be available throughout the state.

Lake Oswego Preservation Society, in Lake Oswego, transcribe and make accessible records of the Oregon Iron & Steel Company.

Linfield University, in McMinnville, to create an exhibit at the Portland campus about Emily L. Loveridge, who founded and led the first nursing school in the.

Lone Fir Cemetery Foundation, in Portland, to support archaeological work to uncover the remains of the Chinese alter at Lone Fir Cemetery.

Mark Prairie Historical Society, in Canby, to complete interior restoration of the Mark Prairie School building.

Oregon Aviation Historical Society, in Cottage Grove, to collect oral histories of Oregon woman aviators.

Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation, in Portland, to install interpretation at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.

Oregon State Grange, in Salem, to preserve, digitize and make accessible the historic documents of the Oregon State Grange.

Oregon State University, Anthropology Department, in Corvallis, to 3D scan historic buildings at Silver Falls State Park.

Portland Chinatown History Foundation to repair the historic dragon sculpture and hold the Lunar New Year Dragon Dance Parade and Celebration.

Powerland Heritage Park, in Brooks, to repair the boiler of the steam powered sawmill.

RASIKA Society for Arts of India, in Portland, to collect oral histories exploring the agency of South Asians who immigrated to Oregon, following the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, and share them through a multimedia performance.

Southern Oregon Historical Society, in Medford, to digitize over 6,000 glass plate negatives of photographer Peter Britt.

The Eugene Debbs Potts Foundation, in Josephine County, to improve access and increase displays at the museum.

The Immigrant Story, in Hillsboro, to present To Tell the World , a public arts program.

, a public arts program. Vanport Mosaic, in Portland, to develop an audio walking tour series and complete a pilot tour about Portland’s Black Panther Party.

Vanport Placemaking Project, in Portland, to develop audio accessible content for interpretation at the Vanport site.

Weston Area Development Association to install a Weston history exhibit at a local restaurant.

Willamette Heritage Center, in Salem, to complete preservation assessments on historic buildings at the site.

This competitive grant program is for qualifying organizations, and is offered once per biennium for projects that conserve, develop or interpret Oregon’s heritage. It is a program of the Oregon Heritage Commission. The Commission works to secure, sustain and enhance Oregon’s heritage. The Commission consists of nine members appointed by the governor and nine agency advisors. Members are chosen from state agencies and statewide organizations, and represent diverse geographical and cultural backgrounds.