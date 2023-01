by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Athletic Officials Association and the Oregon School Activities Association are recruiting officials for the high school spring sports seasons. There is an immediate need for umpires in baseball and softball.

Those interested in becoming a baseball or softball umpire should visit www.newofficials.org.

